Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Reduces Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,508 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.19% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.57 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

