Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,648,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 14.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned about 0.71% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $167,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,930,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $100.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.47.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

