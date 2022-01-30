Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 54,385 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,385 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $98.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.97 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $103.96.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

