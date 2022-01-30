Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Trims Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $111.81 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.36 and a 12 month high of $117.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.72.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

