Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Trims Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,757 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.08% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $88.85.

