Camden Asset Management L P CA Acquires 12,000 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Camden Asset Management L P CA boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA owned 0.06% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $20,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

KKR stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.93.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

