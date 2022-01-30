Camden Asset Management L P CA Acquires 6,800 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Camden Asset Management L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Camden Asset Management L P CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 27.4% during the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 227.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 84,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,791 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 126,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $255.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.12 and its 200 day moving average is $249.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $268.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 50.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.86.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

