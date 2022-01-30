Camden Asset Management L P CA Acquires Shares of 405,400 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,000. Camden Asset Management L P CA owned approximately 0.09% of Elanco Animal Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,385,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 751,804 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 231,454 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

