Camden Asset Management L P CA Buys 22,900 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Camden Asset Management L P CA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Camden Asset Management L P CA owned about 0.10% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $29,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after buying an additional 50,158 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.43 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.80.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

