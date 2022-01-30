Camden Asset Management L P CA Makes New $26.21 Million Investment in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,208,000.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of NYSE:DTP opened at $50.75 on Friday. DTE Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58.
