Camden Asset Management L P CA Makes New $26.21 Million Investment in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP)

Camden Asset Management L P CA acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,208,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:DTP opened at $50.75 on Friday. DTE Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%.

