Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.22% of Cameco worth $18,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.