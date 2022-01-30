Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 212,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -271.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.34. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is -85.70%.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

