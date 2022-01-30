Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the December 31st total of 4,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 494,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,244.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,210,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,368 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,987,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,997,000 after purchasing an additional 805,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,298,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 673,216 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $59,347,000. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.35.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

