Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,813 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $95,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 259,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,519,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,472 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 885,580 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,093,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CP opened at $72.28 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.36. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.