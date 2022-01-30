Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,156,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,813 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.17% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $95,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 259,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,519,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,472 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 504.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 885,580 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,093,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $72.28 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

