Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 25,418 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after buying an additional 2,669,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 32.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,532,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,385,000 after buying an additional 2,090,861 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth $126,958,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after buying an additional 1,237,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

