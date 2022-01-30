Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 1,659 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,881 shares of company stock worth $10,473,667 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.54. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.83 and a beta of 0.72.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

