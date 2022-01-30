Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after buying an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cerner by 5.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,904,000 after buying an additional 156,789 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Cerner by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

