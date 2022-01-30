Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,434 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1,454.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

NYSE:SCCO opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.74. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.93.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.