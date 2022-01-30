Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $3.47 Million in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after purchasing an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after purchasing an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after buying an additional 463,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,902 shares of company stock valued at $40,370,720 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $87.40 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.28 and its 200 day moving average is $153.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.