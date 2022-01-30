Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 3,603 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,077,000 after buying an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after buying an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,020,000 after buying an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after buying an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $110.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

