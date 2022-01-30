Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $165.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

