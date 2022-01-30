Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

NYSE:COF opened at $142.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $102.57 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.