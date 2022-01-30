Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $142.62 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.82.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

