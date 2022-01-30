Capital One Financial Corp Sells 1,969 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

