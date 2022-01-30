Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 146.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 37.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of ARES opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.28. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,619 shares of company stock valued at $23,864,357. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

