Capitolis Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.