Capitolis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1,429.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 232,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after purchasing an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of FOX by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 240,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 22.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

