Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys New Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth $351,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 4.1% during the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 15.1% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,279,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average of $137.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $509.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

