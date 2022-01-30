Capitolis Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $476.00 to $418.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

NYSE HUM opened at $386.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

