Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,127 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 47,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.07.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

