Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,293 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $67.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

