Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 289.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $318,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 395.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,731,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 70.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 474,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,814,000 after acquiring an additional 196,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $489.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $586.43 and a 200-day moving average of $633.22. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. The company had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.20.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

