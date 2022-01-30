Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,070 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $10,412,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.53. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

