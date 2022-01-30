Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,748 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $319.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.05 and a 200-day moving average of $364.64.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.90.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

