Capitolis Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 168,470 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after buying an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,264,000 after buying an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.64.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $496.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.61. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.56 and a 1-year high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

