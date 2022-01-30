Capitolis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 168.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,746 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 44.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 33.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,840,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 69.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,144 shares of company stock worth $3,079,538. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

