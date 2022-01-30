Capitolis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1,276.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 63,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.32 and its 200 day moving average is $183.02. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

