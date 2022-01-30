Capitolis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. upped their price objective on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

