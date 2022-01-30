Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 38,166 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,131.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,166 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

