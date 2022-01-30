Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases 82,574 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 513.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,668 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,574 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $86,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Tapestry by 264.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 4,861.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,927 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.15 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

