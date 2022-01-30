Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $371,007.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $136.20 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $138.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.