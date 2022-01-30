Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QIAGEN during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $534.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

