Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,069 Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,322.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,328.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,938.80 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

