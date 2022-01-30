Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 92,800 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,800 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.75. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

