Capitolis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $233.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $216.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

