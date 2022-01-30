Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 17,526 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,526 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 29.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXT opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

