Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 371,497 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Capitolis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,497 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.94. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.31%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

