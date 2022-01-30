Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes $3.36 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after purchasing an additional 665,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.96.

News stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

