Capitolis Advisors LLC Takes $4.35 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 235,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

